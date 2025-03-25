Rams Address Critical Defensive Need in New Mock Draft
The Rams have already accomplished most of what they wanted to do in free agency and while the team remains open to adding more pieces, the organization is shifting their attention to the NFL Draft.
Front offices are preparing for the final push of the offseason before a new year brings new opportunities once mini-camp begins. For the Rams, linebacker remains an important position for the team, and while the franchise looks ready to move forward with second-year Omar Speights and newly signed Nate Landman, that doesn't mean they can't draft another player.
The Rams own the 26th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus' Josh Liskiewitz believes the Rams will use the pick to select Alabama's Jihaad Campbell, making him the first off-ball linebacker off the board.
"Campbell posted a 12.6% pass-rush win rate and a 13.3% forced incompletion rate in 2024 while grading positively on 17.1% of run-defense plays." Wrote Liskiewitz. "Campbell has the ideal build and athletic ability to play any linebacker spot, but he projects best to a Mike or Sam in 4-3 schemes or a Mike/EDGE in a 3-4. He must continue to develop anticipation and strength, but he has the mold of an All-Pro player."
Campbell would be an interesting selection as the Rams' defense would have very few holes on that side of the ball and any areas of deficiency could easily be addressed with the rest of the draft and/ or the post-NFL Draft free-agent market.
The Rams already have several cornerbacks on their roster and the Rams may be on the verge of revitalizing Emmanuel Forbes' career. Their crosstown rival just proved there is cornerback value throughout the draft, selecting two starting corners on the third day of the 2024 draft.
Campbell still has the Nick Saban discipline in him and his ability to shed blocks could be the difference in Saquon Barkley winning or losing the game for the Eagles whenever they play the Rams. Campbell would immediately give the Rams a top-three front seven and his ability in coverage makes him a unique, must-have tool needed for any championship defense.
