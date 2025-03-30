Rams Can Use NFL Draft to Continue Solidifying Its Offense
The Los Angeles Rams have had one of the best offseasons of any team in the National Football League, and it could get better soon. The Pro Football Network analyzed the Rams' draft day projections, which included an intriguing option in the first round.
With the 26th pick in the draft, PFN projected the Rams to solidify their offensive line by selecting offensive lineman Kelvin Banks from Texas. The talented offensive tackle could be the future for the Rams at offensive tackle. Dependable offensive tackles are valuable assets in the NFL
"No team has drafted better than the Los Angeles Rams in recent years, and we have to give credit to Les Snead and his team. This year will be no different, as I expect them to draft a very talented player with great intangibles. Enter Kelvin Banks Jr," PFN said.
PFN noted that Banks has enough size and a good enough skill set to help improve the Rams' offensive line next season. Banks did exceptionally well in pass protection while he was in college. Still, the pros are a different story, which the Rams must consider in their draft analysis.
"Banks is an outstanding pass protector with good size and power. He plays with good balance, bend, and technique in both phases of the game," PFN said.
With the 90th-overall pick in the draft, PFN projects the Rams to select wide receiver Savion Williams from TCU. Williams would make the Rams' wide receiver corps that much more profound. Considering Stafford is known for elevating receivers, adding another talented one makes sense.
"Savion Williams is a highly explosive player who can do a lot of different things. He wins with routes from the outside and in the slot and excels on reverses, quick screens, and jet handoffs. A creative play-caller like Sean McVay will have a lot of fun with Williams," PFN said.
The Rams are one more productive draft haul away from assembling one of the best rosters in the league. Los Angeles found multiple starters in last year's draft who played vital roles in the Rams' run to the postseason this past season.
Supplementing that draft class with a similar talent-level class could take the Rams to the next level.
Make sure you find us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI.
Please let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.