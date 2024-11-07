Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: MNF, Injury Update, and More
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) prepare for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Miami Dolphins (2-6) in Week 10. There are a few fresh updates as the Rams move closer to gameday.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh mentions a fascinating storyline for a certain Dolphins player's return to Sofi Stadium, the latest injury update, and a midseason award handed out to one of the top rookies in the league.
The Rams will be returning a few of their starting offensive guards that went down with extended injuries in the first two weeks of the season. Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson have been taken off the injured reserve list and their practice window was opened on Thursday afternoon.
Avila sprained his MCL in Week 1 while Jackson broke his scapula in Week 2. The pair are pivotal pieces on the front line of the Rams offense and having them back in the starting lineup is extremely beneficial.
The Rams offensive line allowed 16 sacks in the first five games of the season in their absence. In the past three contests, they have started to adjust, giving up just one sack. The sack numbers should stay minimal with the return of both starting guards.
It will be a homecoming game for one of the top cornerbacks in the league that helped the Rams achieve their 2021 Super Bowl title. Dolphins veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be returning to Sofi Stadium, facing the Rams for the first time since his departure at the end of 2022.
It will be very interesting to watch Ramsey square off against former teammate Cooper Kupp and a young star that he has never had the pleasure of guarding, Puka Nacua. The reception he will receive should be a good one as Ramsey was well liked by the organization.
One Rams rookie has taken over the league in the first half of the season. Linebacker Jared Verse was named the Midseason Defensive Rookie of the Year by NFL on FOX. The former Florida State Seminole leads all rookies with 3.5 sacks and has recorded 39 pressures with 20 tackles.
The Rams may have drafted the top two defensive players with Verse and their second-round pick going to defensive end Braden Fiske. Fiske is just a half-sack behind Verse for the rookie lead with three. He was able to record a pair of sacks in the Week 9 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE