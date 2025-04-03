Will Rams Take Draft's Top Tight End?
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to supply quarterback Matthew Stafford with plenty of weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Although the Rams had a productive season this past season, especially after starting 1-4, Los Angeles finished the regular season strong.
The Rams lost to a Philadelphia Eagles team with more talent than they had. Rams general manager Les Snead figured that out and added pieces to the roster. However, the Rams had to wait until the restructured Stafford's contract to make free agency moves, but it was worth it.
Still, after getting off to a strong start, the Rams must find a way to improve even more. They play in one of the most competitive divisions in the National Football League. They must add a second consecutive solid draft haul to the roster to improve throughout the season.
Cameron Sheath of the Pro Football Network recently released an updated mock draft for the first two rounds. Sheath believes the Rams will select tight end Colston Loveland from Michigan. The talented tight end would give Stafford yet another talented pass catcher.
"Colston Loveland is another player who could easily be long gone by the time the Los Angeles Rams have their chance to pick. Another receiving option for Matthew Stafford seemed the logical fit here, but Tutu Atwell’s extension put me off of adding a slot receiver," Sheath said.
"Instead, the Rams add a middle-of-the-field threat to benefit from Puka Nacua and Davante Adams dominating the boundaries. The Rams weren’t far away from overcoming the Eagles in January, and having three big receivers that can impact every level of the field could take them one — or three — steps further in 2025."
The Rams aim to have a productive rest of their offseason, which will be critical to their Super Bowl hopes next season. Los Angeles is quietly putting together one of the best offseasons of any team in the league. Still, Los Angeles has plenty of work to do on its roster.
Time will tell if Los Angeles' productive offseason will translate to the field in games. If it does, that would be great news for Snead and Company.
