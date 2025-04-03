Rams Should Trade Up for Rising RB Prospect
The Los Angeles Rams have the 26th overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. A recent mock suggests they'll trade up to address one of their biggest weaknesses, their secondary. They could also decide to stay put and see what prospect falls to them.
However, I like the idea of them trading up as next year is a part of their small Super Bowl window, and they should be aggressive in getting the prospect they want. Running back certainly isn't one of the team's needs, as they have Kyren Williams as their starter and used draft capital to draft Blake Corum last year.
Additionally, this is a stacked running back class, so even if they wanted a running back for the future, they could target one in later rounds. It sounds preposterous to even think about drafting a running back with their first-round pick, let alone trading up for one.
However, that's exactly what I'm proposing the Rams do for Omarion Hampton. I don't believe he'll be available when the Rams make their selection at 26, which means they'll have to give up future draft picks in order to trade up for him.
I think he's worthy of them doing so, and could add a different dynamic to their offense that's still in line with their Super Bowl window. In 2024, he carried the ball 281 times for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns. That was his second year in a row of getting more than 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Lance Zierlein wrote his draft profile, and this is what he had to say:
"High-volume battering ram with a three-ingredient recipe of size, strength and aggression. Hampton is a linear runner lacking creativity and wiggle, but once the gas is engaged, he runs like a downhill truck whose brake lines have been cut", said Zierlein.
The Detroit Lions saw immense success from pairing Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, the Rams could replicate that success by pairing Hampton with Williams. Hampton has immense speed, while Williams provides experience and the ability to be the main workhorse for the team. Though Hampton could easily slide into that starting role, as he's used to a big workload.
You can make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday,
Also our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.