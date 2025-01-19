Major Possible Weakness Surround Rams Ahead of Eagles
The Cinderella run continued through the Wild Card Round for the Los Angeles Rams, as they looked stronger than ever against the Minnesota Vikings in Arizona. Yet, their is a possible key weakness in the previous sentence that could easily catch up with the Rams if they aren't careful.
Given the travel to Arizona for the Wild Card, due to the wildfire surrounding Sofi Stadium, the NFL thought it be best for the Rams-Vikings game to be moved. Gracefully, the Arizona Cardinals took them in, and the Rams were victorious. But with all the traveling having been done for the Rams, will there come a breaking point on their playoff journey?
"The problem is, if you think of everything the Rams have been through; with the fires in LA, they go to Arizona, they are there for a couple days, they play the Vikings Monday night, they go back to LA, they got a short week cross country. At some point, we're all human, at some point it becomes too hard to do," Mike Florio said when assessing the weaknesses for the Rams ahead of the Eagles.
The traveling from state to state is all part of the life of an NFL athlete, but usually, they do so with time to recover from the battle they had the previous week. It's unlike baseball where the teams travel and stay in the same place for three or four straight games.
For the Rams, will the motivation be enough for them to get past another tough battle in the Philadelphia Eagles, on top of the possibility of being jet lagged? On top of all that, the Eagles are used to snowy conditions, which is set to fall on the NFC Divisional Round matchup.
Now, the Rams and Eagles had a terrific game against one another back in Week 12, but these stakes are obviously much higher. The adrenaline could kick in for Los Angeles, especially being in hostile territory, where fans want you to make mistakes. It could just take one explosive play for the Rams to quiet down the Eagles fans.
For veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, he will look to lead the ship to their next stop of the playoff adventure, but they have got some stormy seas ahead in Philadelphia first.
