Former GM Believes QB Prospect Fits Well With Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have some needs to address in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, and while the first round needs are different from, say the third, the Rams franchise can't walk away from the draft empty handed in areas that need insurance.
One of those areas, believe it or not, is at the quarterback position. Now I know what you're saying "We have Matthew Stafford, we will be fine!" While that's true at the moment, the franchise won't always be so fortunate having Stafford's skills, as Father Time keeps on ticking.
The return of Stafford provided the franchise some security for the next few seasons, but the Rams should be interested in this year's draft in taking his replacement. After all, the back up quarterback is Jimmy Garoppolo, and he's not exactly a spring chicken either.
According to former Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, the Rams should lean into selecting quarterback Jalen Milroe if he's available in a later round of the draft, which he is projected for. Below is what the former Raiders GM had to say about the pairing of the Rams franchise and Miloe.
"You get him in LA playing behind Matthew Stafford, learning every day, similar to a Green Bay situation with an aging quarterback. What a veteran quarterback will do for a rookie is they’ll use him to help them prepare every week," Mayock said.
"If Milroe goes to the Rams and plays behind Stafford with Sean McVay, who’s one of the best couple of play callers out there, with that offensive staff, I think he’d have a real chance to develop."
Last season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Milroe recorded a collegiate career high of 2,844 passing yards, as well as scoring 16 touchdowns. One area that Milroe would need to improve on is his interception rate, as last season he was picked off 11 times, the most in his tenure with the Crimson Tide.
Learning from a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Stafford would easily build confidence in the young QB, especially if he gets the chance to take the field in year one. While the Rams are in need of a quarterback, we will have to wait to see if Milroe is that answer for the future in Los Angeles.
