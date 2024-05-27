Newly Re-Signed Rams CB Listed As 'Best Kept Secret' For LA Entering New Season
The Los Angeles Rams' defense will look a little different this season, missing the large presence of Aaron Donald. But the team has done a good job at trying to navigate how to replace the All-Pro.
Without Donald, the rest of the unit will need to step up. This includes the secondary for Los Angeles which could be a little more established entering the season.
But there is one player who re-signed with the Rams this offseason who has been tabbed as the "best-kept secret" on the roster. That would be Darious Williams, who spent the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Matt Holder of Bleacher Report explained.
"Perhaps the best endorsement for Williams is that the Rams were willing to bring him back in free agency after two years away from Los Angeles. The former Jaguar is coming off an excellent season in which he had 19 passes defended, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a 69.6 passer rating when targeted, per PFF."
Last season with the Jaguars, Williams posted 44 total tackles and four interceptions. Los Angeles has felt his absence over the last two years and decided to bring him back to rectify their original decision to let him walk away.
He should be able to make his presence felt right away and give the team a solid corner option. If he can step up his game again, the Rams will feel very good about their chances on the defensive side of the ball.
