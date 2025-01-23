Ram Digest

2025 NFL Draft: Four Quarterback First Round Could See Rams Make Bold Pick

The Rams land Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison, making the most out of a potential luxury pick.

Brock Vierra

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) intercepts a late second quarter pass intended for South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver O'Mega Blake (89). The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida's TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Bs Gatorbowl
Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) intercepts a late second quarter pass intended for South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver O'Mega Blake (89). The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida's TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Bs Gatorbowl / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

In today's mock, we're exploring a scenario where four quarterbacks get selected within the top six picks. Though the scenario is extremely unlikely, people get desperate and panic on draft day when their jobs are on the line. Here's how the board could look like.

PK.1 Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

PK.2 Cleveland Browns: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

PK.3 New York Giants: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

PK.4 New England Patriots: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

PK.5 Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

PK.6 Las Vegas Raiders: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

PK.7 New York Jets: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

PK.8 Carolina Panthers: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

PK.9 New Orleans Saints: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

PK.10 Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, G, LSU

PK.11 San Francisco 49ers: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

PK.12 Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

PK.13 Miami Dolphins: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

PK.14 Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

PK.15 Atlanta Falcons: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

PK.16 Arizona Cardinals: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

PK.17 Cincinnati Bengals: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

PK.18 Seattle Seahawks: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

PK.19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

PK.20 Denver Broncos: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

PK.21 Pittsburg Steelers: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

PK.22 Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

PK.23 Green Bay Packers: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

PK.24 Minnesota Vikings: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

PK.25 Houston Texans: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

PK.26 Los Angeles Rams: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

PK.27 Baltimore Ravens: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

PK.28 Detroit Lions: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State

PK.29 Washington Commanders: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

PK.30 Buffalo Bills: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

PK.31 Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

PK.32 Kansas City Chiefs: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Benjamin Morrison was arguably the best corner in college football, Morrison's 2024 season was cut short due to a hit injury. A concerning one at that, if he medicals come up clean, Morrison could be a top cornerback in the NFL within three years. He'll be 21 years old during the 2025 season, his dad played in the NFL and his film translates. A disciplined player for a turnover inducing scheme.

Morrison has been consistently mocked within the selection range of the Rams.

