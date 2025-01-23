2025 NFL Draft: Four Quarterback First Round Could See Rams Make Bold Pick
In today's mock, we're exploring a scenario where four quarterbacks get selected within the top six picks. Though the scenario is extremely unlikely, people get desperate and panic on draft day when their jobs are on the line. Here's how the board could look like.
PK.1 Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
PK.2 Cleveland Browns: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
PK.3 New York Giants: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
PK.4 New England Patriots: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
PK.5 Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
PK.6 Las Vegas Raiders: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
PK.7 New York Jets: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
PK.8 Carolina Panthers: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
PK.9 New Orleans Saints: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
PK.10 Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, G, LSU
PK.11 San Francisco 49ers: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
PK.12 Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
PK.13 Miami Dolphins: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
PK.14 Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
PK.15 Atlanta Falcons: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
PK.16 Arizona Cardinals: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
PK.17 Cincinnati Bengals: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
PK.18 Seattle Seahawks: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
PK.19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
PK.20 Denver Broncos: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
PK.21 Pittsburg Steelers: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
PK.22 Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
PK.23 Green Bay Packers: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
PK.24 Minnesota Vikings: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
PK.25 Houston Texans: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
PK.26 Los Angeles Rams: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
PK.27 Baltimore Ravens: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
PK.28 Detroit Lions: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
PK.29 Washington Commanders: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
PK.30 Buffalo Bills: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
PK.31 Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
PK.32 Kansas City Chiefs: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
Benjamin Morrison was arguably the best corner in college football, Morrison's 2024 season was cut short due to a hit injury. A concerning one at that, if he medicals come up clean, Morrison could be a top cornerback in the NFL within three years. He'll be 21 years old during the 2025 season, his dad played in the NFL and his film translates. A disciplined player for a turnover inducing scheme.
Morrison has been consistently mocked within the selection range of the Rams.
