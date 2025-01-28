2025 NFL Draft: Recent Mock Draft Shows Rams Taking Corner
The Los Angeles Rams have much deliberation regarding their first-round draft pick, the first they've had in seven years! Recent mock drafts show the Rams select someone on offense, as they've invested so much into the defense these past couple of years.
Max Chadwick, a writer for PFF, recently released his mock draft, which shows the Rams taking someone on defense for a change. Benjamin Morrison, a cornerback from Notre Dame, could provide a lot of upside for the Rams if they do decide to draft him. Chadwick wrote,
"While Morrison missed 10 games this season due to hip surgery, he’s still worth a first-round selection for how dominant he was over his first two college seasons. He earned an 86.8 PFF coverage grade in single coverage across 2022 and 2023, ranking fourth among Power Four cornerbacks" (Chadwick, PFF).
Morrison did miss most of his junior season after suffering a hip injury in October. Throughout his collegiate career with the Fighting Irish, he has 84 total tackles and nine interceptions. The Rams have had problems with their secondary since the departure of Jalen Ramsey after their Super Bowl win in 2022.
The Rams this season have stunned a lot of teams around the league with their young defense, and Kamren Kinchens is set to break out in 2025. If they were to draft Morrison, he could be alongside Kinchens, as the Rams have to deal with a lot of elite receivers in the NFC West.
Overall, I don't like this selection for the Rams, as I believe it should be their priority to boost their offensive line. They have six draft picks in the 2025 draft, none in the second round. Their first-round pick should be a prospect they're confident in, and Morrison's injury history scares me.
The Rams got ravaged by injuries early in the season; thankfully, they were able to make a second-half comeback down the stretch of the season. However, what if they can't replicate that success this year? I would feel confident in drafting a position of need over a prospect that could work out.
There are still uncertainties on whether Matthew Stafford will retire or not, and regardless of who is taking snaps for the team, an offensive line is crucial to success. They already have a rising defense and can boost it even further through free agency.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE