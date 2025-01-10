2025 NFL Draft: Who Do Rams Take In Latest Mock?
The Los Angeles Rams are getting ready for their first playoff game. The Rams will face the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The team is looking to make another deep playoff run under head coach Sean McVay. This team has the players and coaches to get it done.
The Rams came into the season with a young defense. Many felt that they could not win the division or make the playoffs with a young defense. Well, it was the complete opposite. The Rams young defense led the way in the second half to get the team into the playoffs and win the NFC West.
The team went out and drafted two rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. Both are out of Florida State. They have led the pass rush all year. Verse has made the Pro Bowl in his first season. Even the second-year players have had success since coming to the Rams.
NBC Sports Analyst Connor Rogers dropped his latest mock draft for the 2025 NFL Draft. Rogers has the Rams taking another defensive player.
The Rams have selected cornerback Jahdae Barron out of the University of Texas in this mock draft. This is a big need for the Rams.
"Barron was a solid starter for Texas from 2022-2023, but he blossomed into a star in 2024 while hauling in five interceptions," said Rodgers. "It’s a big bonus that the Rams would be getting a player who has lined up everywhere in the secondary at this point in the draft."
Barron has been one of the best defensive players on his team this season. Barron and Texas are getting ready for their semifinal college football playoff game.
Barron stock has gone up from him being in the college football playoffs. If Barron has a good game in the semifinal and potentially the Championship game, he can move up as a top defensive back in the draft.
The Rams staff have done a great job developing their young players from their recent drafts. The team knows how to build from the draft. If you are a young player, coming to the Rams will get you an opportunity to show you can play at the next level.
