3 Keys To A Rams Win On Sunday Night Football
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) must achieve three keys to find a win at home on Sunday Night Football against the red hot Philadelphia Eagles (8-2), winners of six-straight. Stopping the Eagles second-best rush offense while executing in clutch moments will be the difference to earning win No. 6.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford
Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has been playing his best football of the year in the past four games. In that stretch, he has thrown 10 touchdown passes, including two games with four passing scores. He will need to have a similar performance this week against a solid Eagles defense.
Ranking second best in the NFL, the Eagles pass defense is allowing just 173.1 yards per game. Stafford will need help from his offensive line to gain comfortability and time in the pocket to deliver accurate throws to multiple dangerous pass catchers.
Red Zone Execution
The Rams have been wishy washy the past two games in terms of red zone execution and they will need to be efficient in that aspect to get it done. Last week in a win over the Patriots, the Rams were 3-4 in the red zone and scored four total touchdowns.
At SoFi Stadium in primetime two weeks ago, the Rams struggled heavily, finishing 0-3 in the red area with zero touchdowns scored in a 23-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins. They must look like last week's team and score a few big touchdowns late in the game. It will be a tight contest if they do so.
Stopping the Eagles' Run Game
The Eagles have the best running attack in the NFL this season, averaging 181.3 yards per game on the ground. Running back Saquon Barkley has 1,137 rushing yards, good for second-best in the league. His quarterback Jalen Hurts ranks second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 11.
Those two are the heart and soul of the Eagles offensive attack and being able to limit them will force the offense to pass the ball, something they are not nearly as effective with this season. Keeping Hurts in the pocket, keeping him from scrambling for big yards along with stopping Barkley is the key.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE