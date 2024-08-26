3 Underrated Rams Players Who Could Make 2024 Roster
Head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Ram wrapped up their preseason Saturday against budding AFC Championship contender the Houston Texans. Although the Rams fell short losing 17-15, there were certainly players who have made some tough decisions for this LA front office. Here are three Rams players who were originally underrated but could find themselves making the 53-man roster.
1. LB, Omar Speights
The Rams will lose linebacker Ernest Jones IV after the former South Carolina standout would seek permission for a trade. Jones IV is seeking an extension after a productive season in which he recorded 74 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Speights has played well throughout the entire preseason, showing a versatile skillset of physicality, speed, and play recognition. The Rams could lose Speights if they intend to sign him to the practice squad because if another NFL team signs the rookie he will be immediately elevated to their 53-man roster. Speights brings value to not only special teams but has shown signs of being a high IQ defender for the Rams.
2. OL, Logan Bruss
Protecting franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford is going to be important for a Rams team looking to bounce back after falling short in the first round of the playoffs a season ago. Former third-round pick out of the University of Wisconsin Logan Bruss has had a solid preseason. The start to Bruss' career with the Ram has not gotten off to the start most would have hoped, however, he has shown a lot of growth this year. Bruss put together a lot of great tape this preseason showing signs of physicality in the run game and significant improvement in pass protection. This Rams team will be looking to have an electric run game with running backs Kyren Williams and rookie Blake Corum. Bruss could find himself getting snaps this season with the Rams starting offensive line.
3. S Jaylen McCollough
The 2024 NFL draft's 'Mr. Irrelevant' Jaylen McCollough has put the Rams coaching staff on notice with consecutive solid performances during the preseason. To start training camp McCollough was not expected to make the 53-man roster, however, he has done enough to force the Rams front office to make a decision. The Rams lack depth at the cornerback position which could be a good opportunity for the rookie out of Tennessee to fill a role as a nickel or dime in defensive packages.
