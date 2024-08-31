Aaron Donald, Former Rams WR Believe Matthew Stafford Gets Overlooked in NFL
Heading into the 2024 season, the Los Angeles Rams are considered one of the best offenses in the National Football League.
People often point to talented wide receivers like Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, the offensive mind of head coach Sean McVay, and quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Still, despite leading the Rams to a Super Bowl win and back to the playoffs in 2023, Stafford is often left out of conversations regarding the best quarterback in the NFL. And his former teammates disagree with that assessment.
In a recent appearance on the 25/10 Show, former Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver DeSean Jackson stood up for Stafford, saying he was an integral part of Los Angeles' victory in Super Bowl LVI.
"Not saying that Jared Goff isn't that guy," Donald said. "I think he was just younger, and I think they just wasn't willing to wait for the development process with him. They were more trying to win now."
"But I think adding a piece, a veteran guy that had been around a long time, that played some great football for a long time, to bring him to a team with the pieces to get it done, I think that was a big help for us."
"I think that definitely having Matthew Stafford to the mix, a veteran guy, a great leader, that's like having a coach outside that's on a saddle, but on the field because the way he knows the game, the way he learned the game was different."
Donald and Jackson then revealed that Stafford and Kupp would have early morning meetings together. Despite wishing he was invited to those meetings, Jackson acknowledged that planning like that makes Stafford something special.
Stafford has now been in the NFL for almost 15 years. After being selected by the Detroit Lions with the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, Stafford would spend 12 seasons with Detroit and take them to their first playoff game in 12 years. Eventually, he would find himself in Los Angeles after he was traded for Goff.
In his NFL tenure, Stafford has played in two Pro Bowls (2014, 2023), was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2011, and was named to the Detroit Lions All-Time Team alongside legendary quarterbacks Dutch Clark and Bobby Layne.
