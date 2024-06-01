Rams News: Aaron Donald Hailed as Greatest Defender Ever by Pro Bowl Teammate
The Los Angeles Rams will enter the 2024 season without their defensive Stallworth and possibly the greatest player to put on the horns helmet, Aaron Donald. Donald's decision to call his career quits in mid-March leaves a significant void in the Rams' defense, one that will undoubtedly be felt in 2024.
Although Donald will no longer wear the Royal Blue and Sol (at least for now), there's no doubting his legacy. Donald is possibly the greatest defender ever to play football. It depends on who you ask; some might say Lawerence Taylor, Reggie White, Ray Lewis, or Deacon Jones; however, if you ask Rams' All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp, he says it's AD.
Kupp appeared on Games With Names, hosted by ex-New England Patriots Super Bowl champ Julian Edelman, and said he thinks Donald is the defensive GOAT.
"He just loves working out, loves life, and it just was an extra little part on top of the fact that, you know, I think, the best defensive player of all time and the skills and all the stuff that he had going for him in that regard."
Donald's numbers speak for themselves; he has a total of 111 sacks (third among defensive tackles), 176 tackles for loss, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, a member of the NFL's All-2010s Team, and a Super Bowl champion.
Donald's resume is unmatched, and Kupp had a front-row seat to his work ethic, dedication, and ability to make a 300-pound man look helpless when facing the eight-time All-Pro and future Hall of Famer. Donald is truly one-of-one.