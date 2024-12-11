Accountability Has Led the Rams to This Point
The Los Angeles Rams season has had its moments. The Rams' season has promised to be interesting heading into the final stretch. The Rams have a 7-6 record and are in second place in the division.
The Rams' season started slow and filled with injuries. When they started 1-4, many talked about whether this was the end of head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's run in Los Angeles.
McVay has stuck to his words all season -- he did not make excuses when players were injured. He made sure it was clear that he would hold them and himself accountable, that the team was not feeling bad for themselves.
McVay said they would continue to work hard every week and get better. That is exactly what the Rams have done; get better and find a way to give themselves a chance. The Rams are a game over .500 and control their playoff hopes.
"It sometimes gets lost especially you know in midseason or whatever because we are always talking about playoffs, division, the race whatever. But to dig yourself out of a hole to get to .500 and get over beyond .500 that is the stuff no one talks about," said former Rams defensive lineman D'Marco Farr. "I would not say Miracle but a hell of a coaching job. And what a job circling the wagons to get to this point in the season."
"I mention to Sean [McVay] this week, you think about ... the marathon that it is. The psychological toughness that you have to have ... When you get to December and it seems like August was so long ago and all the things you go through, I am like do you even remember why you were mad on that Tuesday? The whole point is it is a lot of months that are put together," said Rams General Manager Les Snead.
Getting over .500 shows the importance of having a veteran coach and quarterback lead the way. Get the team to continue to trust the coaching staff and the process it takes during the season. The Rams will never be out of it with McVay and Stafford.
