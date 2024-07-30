Rams News: All-Pro Defender Considers LA Star Toughest Cover at His Position
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is entering the season as a known commodity. Last year, that wasn't the case, but his phenomenal play put his name and the Rams on the map. As we approach the 2024 season, Williams won't be a secret anymore and will enter the league as the No. 78 player according to the NFL's top 100 players list.
It is Williams' first time on the list, and star defenders, including All-Pro linebacker Patrick Queen, had great things to say about him on NFL Network during the rankings.
Queen had high praise for Williams, saying that he might've been the hardest ruining back they faced all year.
Queen is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but last season, he was a Baltimore Raven, and in Week 14, Williams had himself a game against Queen and the Ravens.
Williams rushed for 114 yards on 25 carries and made his presence known in the first series of the first quarter. The Ravens may have won the game in overtime, but the 23-year-old provided he could produce with among the best defenses in the league.
Williams made his NFL Players List debut this season after rushing for 1,144 yards, which ranked third in the NFL. His 12 rushing touchdowns tied with Derrick Henry for fifth-most among all running backs. According to NFL Research, he became the first player in league history to finish in the top 3 in rushing yards while missing five or more games.
The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish standout became the first Rams running back since former All-Pro Todd Gurley to rush for 1,000-plus yards.
