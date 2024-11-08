All-Pro From Bitter Rival Praises Rams' Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) possess one of the most consistent and dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL as 16-year veteran Matthew Stafford has drawn massive credit from arguably the league's top defensive player.
Dallas Cowboys three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons spoke on his podcast, "The Edge with Micah Parson", earlier this week, talking about the consistency and winning nature of the Rams' franchise quarterback.
"Point back period. He's a freaking winner," Parsons said regarding Stafford. "He's someone you have to fear at all times. He's one of them people that can lock in at any moment when it's time to win a game. He makes every throw, he makes the adjustments to win the game. You saw in the Super Bowl when Cooper [WR Cooper Kupp] cut back fade, that whole drive of precision. Since I've been playing against him, he's always been very consistent throughout the game, highs and lows, and capable of winning any game."
A massive endorsement from who some would consider to be the best linebacker and defensive player in the NFL. Stafford has been playing at an elite level for his entire career and has earned the recognition that he received from Parson earlier this week.
Stafford is ranked 10th on the all-time passing touchdowns leaderboard (366) and put together his 46th game-winning drive in the Rams' recent overtime win on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.
In his fourth season as a Ram, Stafford has thrown for 1,969 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has played his best ball in the past two weeks with six touchdown passes and two picks, leading his team to a three-game winning streak.
There is no doubt that Stafford is kept in high regard amongst the rest of the league but Parsons comments just prove as to why he is one of the best to ever do it at the quarterback position. It is beyond rare for a guy to still be posting such elite numbers and a major threat in his 16th NFL season.
The Rams will take on the Miami Dolphins (2-6) at home on Monday Night Football this week. If they find themselves tied or trailing late in the game, that Dolphins defense better be ready for Stafford to pinpoint throws, lead his team down the field, and win them a fourth-straight ballgame.
