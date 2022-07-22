Skip to main content

Amazon Officially Hires Ex Rams Andrew Whitworth and Aqib Talib

Two former Rams will take the national stage on a weekly basis

Former Los Angeles Rams standouts Aqib Talib and Andrew Whitworth are officially set to join Amazon’s broadcast crew for Thursday Night Football this upcoming season, per an announcement from the network.

The Ex Rams will join Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick as analysts for the streaming service, while Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson will serve as the main wraparound studio host for Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football broadcast.

The All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 50 champion last played with the Rams in 2019, his final season in the NFL. He spent two years with Sean McVay’s team, playing 13 games, contributing one interception and seven passes defended.

He also played in three playoff games, including the 13-3 Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots. All in all, he played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos, and Rams. Talib finished his 13-year career with 35 interceptions. He announced his retirement from football in September of 2020.

Whitworth, who is also joining the team, retired this offseason following the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. He spent 11 seasons in Cincinnati before finishing his career with the Rams from 2017-2021.

“Thursday Night Football” moves to Amazon’s Prime Video this year after having been on Fox Sports since 2018. Prime Video’s first Thursday Night Football broadcast will take place on September 15. The Rams will play the Raiders on Dec. 8 on Amazon.

