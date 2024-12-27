Analyst Rips Rams' Hated Rival Brock Purdy Amid 49ers Contract Rumors
It hasn't exactly been a banner year for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, and now, his detractors are growing louder and louder.
Purdy already had his fair share of doubters even after his MVP-caliber campaign last year, when many labeled him a "system quarterback" and a "game manager."
Are those critics being proven right?
Purdy has struggled throughout much of 2024, throwing for 3,487 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 65 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 94.4.
That is in stark contrast to last year, when Purdy finished with 31 passing touchdowns while leading the NFL with a 113 passer rating.
The thing is, Purdy becomes eligible for a contract extension this coming offseason, and rumor has it that he will be seeking $60 million annually, if not more.
Nick Wright of Fox Sports—a known Purdy critic—absolutely does not think that the Iowa State product is worth a top-of-the-market deal.
"I think the Niners would be insane [to offer Purdy a top-of-the-market contract]," Wright said on First Things First. "The one thing he has going for him ... his passer rating is higher than Patrick Mahomes. Everything else is bad."
Wright added that he expects the 49ers to make Purdy a "cursory offer" somewhere in the neighborhood of what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers handed Baker Mayfield, which would be a three-year, $100 million pact.
"I don't think this is a good last impression season before you're trying to get $55 million a year, and the Niners are going to have plenty of options whether it means making him play it out or flirting more with Sam Darnold."
Brian Baldinger also floated Darnold's name as a possibility for San Francisco recently, which is ironic considering that Darnold was Purdy's backup last season.
The tide has certainly changed on Purdy, who led the Niners all the way to the Super Bowl last winter and pushed Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to overtime.
In Purdy's defense, he has been missing some of his most valuable weapons this year due to injuries up and down the 49ers' roster, but Wright is correct in saying that the 24-year-old has not exactly set himself well heading into contract negotiations.
San Francisco is in a tough spot with Purdy. That's for sure.
