Analyzing Defensive Presence of Rams' Upcoming Opponent
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) are seeking a winning record for the first time this season and to extend a three-game winning streak. They will face one of the better defenses that they have battled this season, welcoming the Miami Dolphins (2-6) to Sofi Stadium on Monday night.
The Dolphins are the seventh best overall defense in the NFL through eight games. The offense has not done them any favors this season, averaging just 15.5 points per game which has led to several of their losses.
When defending the run, the Dolphins have been serviceable to this point of the year. Ranking 13th in rush defense (120 ypg), they will likely have a tough time limiting Rams star running back Kyren Williams.
The number one tackler for the Dolphins this season has been fifth-year linebacker Jordyn Brooks with 35 total tackles and one sack. He will need a statement performance to limit Williams and the rest of the Rams' rush attack.
The pass rush has not been too impressive for the Dolphins either. Just 10 sacks on the year, there are three players that combined for six of those 10. There has not been one X factor pass rusher that has been able to reap immense success so far.
The Rams have a strong and steady offensive line and should give Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford enough time in the pocket while opening running lanes for Williams to break out for chunk yardage gains.
The best quality of the Dolphins defense has been their ability to defend the pass. They are ranked as the fourth highest pass defense, allowing just 183.1 yards per game through the air. Former Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is tied for the team lead in pass deflections (4) and interceptions (1).
There have been only been a few quarterbacks that have found success against this secondary and they just so happen to be in the past two weeks, both resulting in losses for the Dolphins.
In Week 8, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 307 yards and two scores. The very next week, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tossed 235 passing yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Stafford could very well do the same thing this week.
