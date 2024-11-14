Are the Rams After Talented CB from Crosstown Rival?
During the upcoming offseason, the Los Angeles Rams will be active retooling their team. This season’s injuries and overall play has left more questions than answers.
However, one of the answers that are available is the fact that the Rams must add quality starters, as well as depth pieces at most positions across the board .
Jeremy Fowler believes Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. could be an option for the Rams.
“Samuel is playing for a new Chargers regime,” Fowler said.
“So, there’s no telling how coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz will attack the offseason and strategize retaining key talent.”
Fowler made it clear that Samuel is too talented of a player to be on the market for very long. Between Samuel's pedigree, and his on the field production, Samuel will be a force wherever he decides.
“But if Samuel hits free agency, there will be no shortage of teams needing a playmaker at cornerback," Fowler said.
“The [Los Angeles] Rams, [Las Vegas] Raiders, [Minnesota] Vikings, and [Tampa Bay] Buccaneers all come to mind.
Regardless of where he goes, Samuel will undoubtedly receive a major pay day. After four seasons in the league and halfway though his fifth sesason, Samuel has registered over 170 total tackles.
He is on pace to have one of his better seasons at the quarterback position.
ESPN’s Matt Bowen says this of why Samuel will get paid this offseason; “Samuel has a playmaking mentality at the cornerback position, with the foot quickness and sudden closing speed to break on the ball,” Bowen said.
No matter how this season turns out, the Rams front office will have multiple difficult decisions on their hands at once. They must decide which players to build around moving forward and attack from there.
The Rams adding Samuel would be another talented veteran to join the Rams after gaining years of NFL experience elsewhere. Even better is the fact that there is no doubt that he possesses all of the physical and mental tools necessary to succeed in the NFL, just like his father did many years ago.
Los Angeles must finish the season strong, then see if they can convince Samuel to stay in Los Angeles at the right price.
