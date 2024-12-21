Are the Rams Mentally Prepared for Potential Playoff Push?
The Los Angeles Rams are weeks away from completing a massive turnaround this season. Injuries nearly derailed the season, as the Rams started off the season 1-4 and one of the worst teams in the National Football League.
They eventually turned things around, battling their way back into the race for the NFC West. However, they still have a little more to go to complete their comeback. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp explained the team's mindset heading into a critical final three weeks of the season.
"Well, I think it goes back to what we've been saying all the way through this thing," Kupp said. "It's like, 'Hey, what are you guys going to do? What do you do to turn the ship around? How do you handle all the ebbs and flows of what the season has been?' Again, I've told you guys this, it's about being about our process and our daily process. As soon as you start looking outward towards what could happen in the future, as soon as you start looking back at what happened, it's like you're wasting your time. Be here right now. Today, our job is to come in here and get a great third down plan in, go out there, be able to execute it watch the film, and correct it. Tomorrow's going to be red zone, correcting. You know what I mean?
Kupp elaborated on how the team must approach things mentally, as each of the final three games will determine the season. Their 1-4 start, as well as a couple of ugly losses removed any room for error the Rams may have had and, one more loss could easily be the difference between making the playoffs or watching the playoffs from home.
"Just be where your feet are, understand that this is a very long season and there are all these lofty goals and things you want to do, but you can't do anything except for what's right now," Kupp said. "I think we've done a really good job of that, regardless of what the record has been. I try not to even think about the record because it doesn't matter. I can't control that. I can just be here right now and do my best for today. That's been the attitude that everyone's taken, all these guys have taken into this year and why we've been able to weather some of the storms and things. You start to feel like there is momentum one way or another and it's like, 'No, no, no. It's Thursday and we're handling our third down plan.' I think that's helped us weather those things."
