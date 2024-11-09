Are the Rams on Upset Alert?
The Los Angeles Rams have won three games in a row and are facing a Miami Dolphins team that has lost three in a row and six of their last seven games.
Ali Bhanpuri of NFL.com picked the Rams to beat the Dolphins at home Monday night. Still, the Dolphins are more than capable of pulling off the upset.
“The Dolphins are humming on offense once again with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm, scoring 27 points in back-to-back weeks after averaging a league-worst 10 points during the QB's four-game absence,” Bhanpuri said.
However, Bhanpuri notes that the Rams are playing just as well on offense lately. This has especially been the case now that multiple playmakers are back from early-season injuries.
“In the Rams, they'll face a team also rounding into form thanks to the return of key contributors.
“Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua continue to be absolute game-wreckers, capable of putting opposing defenses in a bind with their route-running, consistency, and physicality in the run game.
“That duo being healthy, and this game requiring a cross-country trek for Miami, already had me leaning toward Sean McVay's crew. But what makes me the most confident in the Rams' chances Monday night is the way their defense has been playing."
Bhanpuri lists the Rams' defense as one of the reasons he is confident they will pull out a much-needed victory against the Dolphins. While the Rams are on a three-game win streak, they must continue winning to control their postseason destiny.
“Fueled by a rapidly improving group of rookies -- including Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Jaylen McCollough -- L.A. leads the league in takeaways (seven), pressure percentage (47.9%), and sacks (12, tied with Cleveland) since the start of their three-game win streak.
Bhanpuri noted that a healthy Tua Tagavailoa and Dolphins offense could potentially upset the Rams and any team in the league despite their poor record.
"If any passer is able to mitigate the Rams' newfound pass rush, it's Tua, who leads the league in quick-throw rate," Bhanpuri said.
"But I'm counting on these young playmakers to do just enough to disrupt his timing, stealing a few extra possessions along the way for Matthew Stafford and Co. to capitalize on.
