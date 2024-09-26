Bears HC Has High Praise For Dynamic Rams Rookie
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to win their second game in a row as they prepare for an NFC matchup with the Chicago Bears led by 2024 NFL Draft number one pick Caleb Williams. After their inspiring comeback victory against the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams' seem like a team with new life after they had been riddled with injuries to start the NFL season.
Coach McVay and Matthew Stafford have done a great job not allowing adversity to define the identity of their roster as they still plan to reach the playoffs by the end of the NFL season. For the Rams to reach their goals, they will need a massive effort by their rookies and backup players who are filling into roles that may not have been expected of them at the start of the 2024-25 NFL season.
A young player who has been really impressive the first three weeks of the NFL season has been the Rams' rookie edge-rusher Jared Verse. The 19th overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft has already shown that he could be this Rams defense's most impactful player. During the first three weeks of the season, Verse has led all rookies in QB pressures while also having the second-highest pressure rate in the NFL among edge rushers with 50+ pass rush snaps according to PFF.
The impact of Verse has garnered the attention of Bears' head coach Matt Eberflus who spoke highly of the rookie during a press conference with media on Wednesday.
"Verse obviously, high pick, high energy, really good run stuffer, hard to block in the run game," he said on Wednesday. "Their front stands out to me the most. The two edge rushers create some different looks. They're an odd structure team, they're getting some odd looks and different pressures, and operate out of the shell at certain times. And that's what I see overall."
With the Rams expected to get healthier over the course of the season, Verse will gain valuable experience as he will be tasked with anchoring this Los Angeles front-seven. So far to start the season Verse should be the leading candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year as sportsbooks share the same sentiment as he is currently the odds-on favorite for the award at +290 according to Fanduel Sportsbook.
