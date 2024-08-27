Biggest Surprises of Rams Final Cuts To Reach 53-Man Roster
The Los Angeles Rams have officially finalized their 53-man roster heading into the 2024 NFL season. While there are plenty of players to be excited about, there are also some questionable roster moves.
The most surprising roster move for the Rams wasn't a cut but a trade. Los Angeles fans were gobsmacked when it was announced that star linebacker Ernest Jones had been traded to the Tennessee Titans.
Jones has been a defensive standout for the Rams and served as the defensive captain last season. There were already questions about Los Angeles' defense with the absence of Aaron Donald. Without Jones, they get even louder.
Another surprising move was the Rams cutting running back Zach Evans in addition to releasing Boston Scott. This leaves Los Angeles with only three running backs: Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, and Ronnie Rivers.
A fan-favorite for the Philadelphia Eagles, Scott was quickly picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers on their practice squad. If he impresses, he could prove to be a great addition for a team that's all about redemption.
Additionally, the Rams cut wide receiver Xavier Smith. In the preseason, Smith made 13 receptions, the second most in the league, for 101 yards. Additionally, he offered versatility as a return specialist, something necessary for the NFL's new kickoff rules. Don't be surprised to see him picked up by another team off of waivers.
Guard Zachary Thomas is also a bit of a surprise since he had practiced with the first-team in practice and the Rams' offensive line needs all the help it can get.
Here's every player who didn't make the final 53-Man roster:
Waived, No Recall
Offensive Lineman A.J. Arcuri
Offensive Loineman Justin Dedich
Running Back Zach Evans
Tight End Miller Forristall
Defensive Back Tanner Ingle
Defensive Back Shaun Jolly
Tight End Nikola Kalinic
Defensive Back Cam Lampkin
Defensive Lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa
Offensive Lineman Mike McAllister
Defensive Lineman David Olajiga
Wide Receiver Xavier Smith
Wide Receiver Drake Stoops
Defensive Back Jason Taylor II
Outside Linebacker Keir Thomas
Offensive Lineman Zachary Thomas
Outside Linebacker Zachary VanValkenburg
Wide Receiver Sam Wiglusz
Waived, Injured
Defensive End Anthony Goodlow
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform
Reserve/Injured Designated for Return
Offensive Lineman K.T. Leveston
Defensive Lineman Larrell Murchison
Reserve/Injured
Defensive Back Tre'Vius Tomlinson
While Tomlinson is unable to return to the team because of a season-ending injury, Leveston and Murchison will be eligible to return after sitting out for four games.
