Biggest Takeaways From Rams Season Opening Loss to Lions
The Los Angeles Rams dropped their season opener in a hard-fought overtime battle against Super Bowl contenders, the Detroit Lions, with a final score of 26-20. Despite losing key players to injury and facing a two-score deficit in the third quarter, the Rams displayed resilience and even took the lead late in the game. Ultimately, the Lions proved their mettle, marching down the field in overtime without giving the Rams a chance to respond.
Though the loss was tough, there were several key takeaways from this thrilling Week 1 contest that the Rams can carry forward into Week 2.
First, Cooper Kupp's return to form was unmistakable. Kupp looked like the 2021 version of himself, dominating the field with 14 catches on 21 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown. His connection with Matthew Stafford was as strong as ever, reminiscent of their Super Bowl-winning season. Despite concerns about Kupp being on the wrong side of 30, he showed that he remains one of the top receivers in the league.
Second, the Rams were hit hard by injuries, particularly on the offensive line. Entering the game without right tackle Rob Havenstein due to an ankle injury and left tackle Alaric Jackson, who is suspended, the situation only worsened as the game progressed.
The Rams lost their backup left tackle, a starting cornerback, a starting wide receiver, and their starting left guard. These injuries left the Rams' offensive line severely depleted, affecting their ability to protect Stafford and establish their offense. With several key players out, the team's depth will be tested as they head into Week 2, and their injury report will be one to watch closely.
Finally, Chris Shula's defense was a bright spot in the game, performing admirably against the Lions' high-powered offense. Detroit, which averaged 393 yards per game last season (third in the NFL), was held to just over 200 yards by the fourth quarter. While the Lions finished with 363 total yards, the Rams' defense kept them in check for most of the game.
Considering the Rams' defense was one of the biggest question marks entering the season, this strong performance should ease concerns moving forward. The young and hungry defensive unit showed promise, and it will be exciting to see how they continue to grow throughout the year.
As the Rams turn their attention to Week 2, they'll travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals. If they can build on the positives from this game and get healthier on the offensive line or just in general, they could be in a good position to bounce back and secure their first win of the season.
