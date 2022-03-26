Skip to main content

Bobby Wagner Leaves Rams, Visits Ravens: NFL Free Agency

After visiting the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week, All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner spent Friday making a free agency visit to the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN.com.

Does that mean he's done with the Rams?

As of Thursday, Wagner's hometown team in L.A. hadn't yet closed a deal with him. So he gets to continue shopping himself ... looking, he says, for one thing.

"I just want to win," Wagner said to TMZ Sports as he arrived Wednesday at LAX Airport.

In fairness to any contender for his services, no team has done more winning than the Rams, with two Super Bowl appearances in the last four seasons, a recent title, and seeming continued success in free agency and offseason moves.

Wagner was asked by TMZ for his thoughts on the Rams situation.

"Sounds good!" he replied.

CowboysSI.com was first to report that Dallas was in touch. Since then has come word that there is "no momentum'' in talks. And the Rams and the Ravens are actually hosting him.

Photo via @RobRobGraphics

Ultimately, in addition to "winning,'' this is more about "finance'' than "fit.'' That goes for the Rams, the Cowboys, the Ravens, all of them.

Wagner is a do-it-all talent, an iconic Seahawk, and a future Hall of Fame guy. Is he going downhill as a performer? He will turn 32 in June, so that's coming. But last season, Wagner posted a career-high 170 tackles in 16 games played, also recording a sack and an interception.

"Fit''? Yeah, he fits.

"Finance''? Wagner is still on the market in part, logic says, due to his price tag. He is coming off a contract that was paying him $18 million APY. As much as teams would like to have him - that's a rich price point.

The Rams can have the cap room to do something big. Bobby Wagner would be big. For the Rams ... but also for anybody else he views as a "winner.''

