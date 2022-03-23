Skip to main content

Rams BREAKING: LB Bobby Wagner Visiting Los Angeles; Champs 'Load Up' to Sign?

We have a feeling the Rams' "film study'' revealed the obvious. Next step? For Bobby Wagner's agent - himself - to make a choice.

Once the Seattle Seahawks cut Bobby Wagner, his phone surely began to ring. And now his first big move, as he's visiting the Los Angeles Rams.

Yes, his phone. Because the all-time all-pro linebacker represents himself in contract negotiations - which by the way explains the lack of media leaks regarding the plans of the Los Angeles native and his next team.

The Rams are on-record as saying they are studying the idea, with general manager Les Snead telling reporters on Tuesday that the Rams coaching staff has plunked itself in the film room to determine his fit in L.A.

And on Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network is reporting that Wagner is "visiting'' the Rams, with "mutual interest'' in loading up on talent.

wagner dq
cow wag
wag

In truth, this is more about "finance'' than "fit.'' Wagner is a do-it-all talent, an iconic Seahawk, and a future Hall of Fame guy. Is he going downhill as a performer? He will turn 32 in June, so that's coming. But last season, Wagner posted a career-high 170 tackles in 16 games played, also recording a sack and an interception.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17096358
Play

Rams Post Heartfelt Tribute to Robert Woods Following Trade

The Rams took to Twitter to post an emotional tribute video to long-time fan favorite Woods on Wednesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
3 hours ago
IMG_1428
Play

Aaron Donald Contract: Rams Making Progress Toward 'Win-Win' Signing

LA is aiming for a "win-win" contract with the three-time Defensive Player of the Year

By Zach Dimmitt6 hours ago
6 hours ago
wag kneel
Play

Bobby Wagner Watch: Rams 'Studying Film,' Could Sign Seahawks Ex?

By Mike Fisher7 hours ago
7 hours ago

"Fit''? Yeah, he fits.

"Finance''? Wagner is still on the market in part, logic says, due to his price tag. He is coming off a contract that was paying him $18 million APY. As much as teams would like to have him - the Rams included, and the Dallas Cowboys are interested as well - that's a rich price point.

snead
mcv donald staff rams
wag kneel

In the case of the Rams, who have done some magical things with cap manipulation, they currently have about $9 million in available cap space. Would Wagner settle for that? And if so, does that mean the Rams have to say goodbye to all of their other desired targets?

We have a feeling the Rams' "film study'' revealed the obvious. Next step? For Bobby Wagner's agent - himself - to make a choice.

USATSI_17096358
News

Rams Post Heartfelt Tribute to Robert Woods Following Trade

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
IMG_1428
News

Aaron Donald Contract: Rams Making Progress Toward 'Win-Win' Signing

By Zach Dimmitt6 hours ago
wag kneel
News

Bobby Wagner Watch: Rams 'Studying Film,' Could Sign Seahawks Ex?

By Mike Fisher7 hours ago
Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams LT Joe Noteboom: Sitting Behind Andrew Whitworth was 'Best Situation in the League'

By Connor Zimmerlee20 hours ago
Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. Back in LA? 'Definitely' Says GM Snead

By Timm Hamm21 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Thinks New WR Allen Robinson is 'Really Special'

By Matt Galatzan22 hours ago
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up before play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Odell Beckham Jr Has Strong Opinion of Matt Ryan Trade to Colts

By Timm HammMar 22, 2022
USATSI_16956189
News

Former Rams Punter Johnny Hekker Pens Heartfelt Goodbye to Rams Nation

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 22, 2022