Bold Prediction for Rams' Crucial Matchup Against Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams have won two games in a row and aim to make it three with a critical NFC West matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Rams started the season with plenty of injuries, but some of those players have started to return to the team.
As the Rams look to make progress within the division, they will undoubtedly need their stars on offense to guide them to a road victory.
Sarah Barshop of ESPN notes that the Rams have been successful in scoring points on touchdown runs this season, and she believes that could be worth watching when the Seahawks and Rams face each other on Sunday.
As much as it will help the Rams that their top two receivers have returned, establishing a steady running game will also help.
"Running back Kyren Williams ranks second in the NFL with 10 scrimmage touchdowns this season," Barshop said. "With two more touchdowns Sunday, Williams can become the fourth player in Rams history with 12 or more touchdowns through eight games of a season, according to ESPN Research. Williams has scored at least two touchdowns in a game twice this season."
Brady Henderson of ESPN believes the storyline worth watching surrounding the Seattle Seahawks will regard wide receiver DK Metcalf, who missed last week's game with a concerning knee injury. With half a season's worth of football remaining, the Seahawks have a decision to make on Metcalf.
"The Seahawks are "optimistic" -- in coach Mike Macdonald's words -- that DK Metcalf will be back after missing last week's game because of an MCL sprain," Henderson said. "The star receiver's absence versus Buffalo was evident in Seattle's inability to generate an offensive play of longer than 20 yards for the first time since 2017. Rams cornerback and one-time Seahawk Ahkello Witherspoon got under Metcalf's skin last season, which would add intrigue to that matchup."
"The Rams will hold their opponent to under 4.0 yards per carry for the second time this season. There's a weak-on-weak matchup on the ground here, with the Seahawks ranking 29th in EPA per designed carry and the Rams ranking 29th in EPA allowed per designed carry. Something has to give, and my guess is it breaks the Rams' way."
