BREAKING: Devastating, Abrupt Blow For Rams' Bitter NFC West Rival
As the Los Angeles Rams prepare for a contest with the New England Patriots, their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks ready to do battle in a divisional matchup with the San Fransisco 49ers.
The Seahawks will be doing it without their center, Connor Williams.
"It's out of everybody's control," head coach Mike Macdonald said during his Friday press conference when he made the announcement. "It just is what the situation is. So you gotta go on from this situation and respect where he's coming from and move forward."
Williams overcame a major knee injury with the Miami Dolphins and made every star with Seattle, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Now, he is stepping away from the game.
Before the announcement, Seattle Seahawks On SI writer Corbin K. Smith outlined how much it would hurt for the Seahawks to lose the centerpiece of their offensive line. This was when the only thing known was that Williams stepped away for "personal reasons."
"While losing a starting offensive lineman is never ideal, as offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb noted after practice on Thursday, replacing the starting center presents a different set of challenges, as Williams holds the responsibility of making line calls for the rest of the unit," Smith wrote. "The pivot man has to identify the MIKE linebacker pre-snap and communicate potential blitzes to ensure everyone on the line knows who they are supposed to block on that particular play.
"Plugging a backup into that role can have a negative domino effect on the entire offensive line, and facing a quality defense the caliber of San Francisco's only will heighten the pressure if Olu Oluwatimi or rookie Jalen Sundell has to start in place of Williams on Sunday."
Now, that bad scenario is reality for Seattle.
