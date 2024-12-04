How Do Rams Stop Bills' High-Powered Offense?
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) are facing arguably the best and most dangerous offense they have seen all season in the Buffalo Bills (10-2). Winners of seven-straight games, the Bills have some of the best players in the league on offense and the Rams must find ways to limit their skill players.
Statistically, the Bills are not dominating the league when it comes to yards gained per contest, but their effectiveness is the difference.
The Bills are ranked 10th as an overall offense, achieving 347.5 total yards per game, the 17th best passing attack in the league at 219.9 yards per game, and 11th in rushing the football at 127.8 yards per game. They are the next to best in the league at scoring though, averaging 29.6 points per game.
Even though they may not be a team that is running the ball up and down the field, they score at very high clip. During their seven-game win streak, the Bills have scored 30 or more points in each of their last six games. There is not other team besides the Detroit Lions that is scoring more than they are.
The biggest reason for the Bills success this season has been the sensational play of quarterback Josh Allen who is starting to receive MVP votes for how well he is playing. Allen has thrown for 2,691 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not to mention he has six rushing scores as well.
Allen has been regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the past handful of years, but may be having his best season to date. He had lingering issues of turning the ball over in year's past and that is just not the case this season. He has been efficient and effective.
Allen has been strong in the running game, but so has third-year running back James Cook. He has 703 rushing yards on the season with 11 rushing scores, tied for third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns. He is coming off a 107-yard, one touchdown performance against the 49ers.
This will mark the third-straight week that the Rams defense will face a dominant running back. Week 12 it was Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley, last week it was Saint's Alvin Kamara, and now Cook will be the one the Rams are looking to limit and keep out of the end zone.
In the pass game, the Bills have not lit up the stat sheets and topped the league in average yards per game, but they have multiple receiving threats that makes them so good to compliment the run game. Third-year receiver Khalil Shakir is the Bills' leading receiver and is having his best year yet.
Shakir has earned 629 receiving yards on 60 receptions with two touchdown grabs. His highest season total came last season when he garnered 611 receiving yards and two scores. Shakir will be projected to blow those numbers out of the water for thea career season with an AFC powerhouse.
The Rams will more than likely prioritize the run game considering they have struggled to stop teams from rushing the football against them in past weeks. Even in a 21-14 win last week over the Saints, they allowed Kamara to go off for 112 yards on the ground. They must stop Cook this week.
