BREAKING: Injury Update on Rams' Star WR

The Los Angeles Rams' offense is night and day different when second-year wide receiver Puka Nacua is in the lineup. Nacua's absence this season with an injury sustained to his right knee was devastating to the Rams' offense. Cooper Kupp's injury woes made the situation even worse.
On Thursday, the Rams experienced a terrifying prospect when Nacua seemed to reinjury that right knee, per Ian Rapoport. The worry was real. Nacua was limited on Thursday and did not practice Friday.
Now, a sigh of relief might wash over the Rams.
A report from Ian Rapoport claims that Nacua, despite being listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Seattle Seahawks, is hopeful to play.
Nacua's participation would be crucial for a Rams team riding a wave of momentum into an NFC West matchup with Seattle, a team that is spiraling and without two key weapons in wide receiver DK Metcalf and tight end Noah Fant, rendering them seemingly one-dimensional.
Every win matters in the NFL, especially divisional wins. A win over the Seahawks would be huge for the Rams' playoff hopes (which are alive and well) down the line. In Nacua's return against the Minnesota Vikins, he had seven receptions for 104 yards.
As a rookie last season, Nacua exploded onto the scene with a campaign that registered 1,486 receiving yards and six touchdowns to go with 106 receptions. He earned Pro Bowl recognition along with second-team All-Pro honors and a second-place finish in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.
He was one of the catalysts for a resurgent second half of the season that propelled the Rams into the playoffs.
