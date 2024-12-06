BREAKING: Rams' Release Final Injury Report of Week 14
The Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 at Sofi Stadium. The Rams head into the matchup with a 6-6 record and third place in the NFC West. The Bills are 10-2 and have already clinched the AFC East.
The Rams give their final injury report of Week 14 on Friday.
The injury report had seven offensive players and two defensive players.
Players that will be out for the Rams on Sunday are tight end Tyler Higbee and offensive tackle KT Leveston. The good news for them is they fully participated in practice all week. The Rams will give them another week to get game ready.
The Rams two questionable players heading in Week 14 are offensive lineman Alaric Jackson and outside linebacker Jared Verse. Both players were limited in Friday's practice.
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and key offensive weapons Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson all appeared on the injury report but were fully participated on Friday. No worries for the Rams there heading into Sunday.
Defensive end Tyler Davis who is dealing with an ankle injury was a full participate in Friday's practice.
Finishing off the list was Rams offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, who did not participate in Friday's practice. His status for Sunday's game remains unknown.
The Rams will look to pull off the upset win over the Bills on Sunday in Sofi Stadium.
Having these players out there will be a huge boost for the Rams. We know how important depth is on the offensive line and how the Rams young defense has been playing as of late.
