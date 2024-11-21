BREAKING: Rams Release First Week 12 Injury Report
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) are in need of a major win this Sunday night and seeking to avoid back-to-back home losses in primetime. They will host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2), winners of six-straight. The latest injury report could play a key role in this weekend's outcome.
Team practice was held at the Rams' facility in Woodland Hills, Calif. on Wednesday and there were just two non-participants while a handle of guys were limited.
Rookie cornerback Charles Woods (ankle) and veteran captain offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) both did not practice to start the week. They will have two more opportunities this week to participate before final reports are released.
Havenstein has struggled with that same ankle issue for a majority of the season, hurting it once more in Week 9 against the Seahawks. He has been out the past two games and his return is necessary for success within offensive protection.
Three Rams were limited participants as cornerback Cobie Durant (thigh), offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (ankle), and nose tackle Neville Gallimore (neck) took it easy in practice today. Durant is the newest member to join the injury report after being healthy for all 10 games this year.
Noteboom and Gallimore were both out last week with injuries and limited practice is putting them in the right direction to potentially return this week. It will be worth monitoring as the week progresses along with comments from head coach Sean McVay on their statuses.
The final player on the list was offensive lineman KT Leveston (ankle) who was a full participant in practice this week. Leveston is also new to the injured list, but should be fine to play this week.
