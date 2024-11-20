Ram Digest

BREAKING: Rams Release Unofficial Week 12 Depth Chart

The Los Angeles Rams released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tom Cavanaugh

Nov 11, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) are looking to keep their winning weighs going on Sunday Night Football as they seek to make a playoff push with a matchup against the red hot Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) in Week 12.

The injuries piled up early in the year but as the season has progressed, many key starters have begun to get healthy and work back into the starting lineup.

On Tuesday, the Rams revealed their unofficial depth chart for its Week 12 matchup.

Offense

(First String)

WR: Cooper Kupp

TE: Colby Parkinson

LT: Alaric Jackson

LG: Steve Avila

C: Jonah Jackson

RG: Kevin Dotson

RT: Rob Havenstein

WR: Demarcus Robinson

WR: Puka Nacua

QB: Matthew Stafford

RB: Kyren Williams

(Second String)

WR: Jordan Whittington

TE: Davis Allen

LT: Warren McClendon Jr.

LG: Justin Dedich

C: Beaux Limmer

RG: Dylan McMahon

RT: Joe Noteboom

WR: Tutu Atwell

WR: Tyler Johnson

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo

RB: Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers, Cody Schrader

(Third String)

WR: Xavier Smith

TE: Hunter Allen

QB: Stetson Bennett

Defense

(First String)

OLB: Byron Young

DE: Braden Fiske

NT: Bobby Brown III

DE: Kobie Turner

OLB: Jared Verse

ILB: Omar Speights

ILB: Christian Rozeboom

CB: Cobie Durant

S: Quentin Lake

S: Kam Curl

CB: Darious Williams

(Second String)

OLB: Michael Hoecht

DE: Desjuan Johnson

NT: Neville Gallimore

DE: Tyler Davis

OLB: Nick Hampton

ILB: Jacob Hummel

CB: Ahkello Witherspoon

S: Kamren Kinchens

S: Jaylen McCollough

CB: Josh Wallace

(Third String)

OLB: Brennan Jackson

CB: Charles Woods

Specialists

(First String)

P: Ethan Evans

K: Joshua Karty

H: Ethan Evans

LS: Alex Ward

PR: Xavier Smith

KR: Blake Corum

(Second String)

KR: Jordan Whittington

All seems well for a Rams group that continues to get healthier. Offensive tackle Rob Havenstein is listed as a starter this week after missing the past two with an ankle injury.

Guard Jonah Jackson will be making the starting switch over to center. He was benched last week for rookie Beaux Limmer who is back to second on the depth chart.

We will see how a healthier Rams team will fair against one of the hottest teams in football, winners of six-straight, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2).

