BREAKING: Rams Release Unofficial Week 12 Depth Chart
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) are looking to keep their winning weighs going on Sunday Night Football as they seek to make a playoff push with a matchup against the red hot Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) in Week 12.
The injuries piled up early in the year but as the season has progressed, many key starters have begun to get healthy and work back into the starting lineup.
On Tuesday, the Rams revealed their unofficial depth chart for its Week 12 matchup.
Offense
(First String)
WR: Cooper Kupp
TE: Colby Parkinson
LT: Alaric Jackson
LG: Steve Avila
C: Jonah Jackson
RG: Kevin Dotson
RT: Rob Havenstein
WR: Demarcus Robinson
WR: Puka Nacua
QB: Matthew Stafford
RB: Kyren Williams
(Second String)
WR: Jordan Whittington
TE: Davis Allen
LT: Warren McClendon Jr.
LG: Justin Dedich
C: Beaux Limmer
RG: Dylan McMahon
RT: Joe Noteboom
WR: Tutu Atwell
WR: Tyler Johnson
QB: Jimmy Garoppolo
RB: Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers, Cody Schrader
(Third String)
WR: Xavier Smith
TE: Hunter Allen
QB: Stetson Bennett
Defense
(First String)
OLB: Byron Young
DE: Braden Fiske
NT: Bobby Brown III
DE: Kobie Turner
OLB: Jared Verse
ILB: Omar Speights
ILB: Christian Rozeboom
CB: Cobie Durant
S: Quentin Lake
S: Kam Curl
CB: Darious Williams
(Second String)
OLB: Michael Hoecht
DE: Desjuan Johnson
NT: Neville Gallimore
DE: Tyler Davis
OLB: Nick Hampton
ILB: Jacob Hummel
CB: Ahkello Witherspoon
S: Kamren Kinchens
S: Jaylen McCollough
CB: Josh Wallace
(Third String)
OLB: Brennan Jackson
CB: Charles Woods
Specialists
(First String)
P: Ethan Evans
K: Joshua Karty
H: Ethan Evans
LS: Alex Ward
PR: Xavier Smith
KR: Blake Corum
(Second String)
KR: Jordan Whittington
All seems well for a Rams group that continues to get healthier. Offensive tackle Rob Havenstein is listed as a starter this week after missing the past two with an ankle injury.
Guard Jonah Jackson will be making the starting switch over to center. He was benched last week for rookie Beaux Limmer who is back to second on the depth chart.
We will see how a healthier Rams team will fair against one of the hottest teams in football, winners of six-straight, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2).
