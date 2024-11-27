BREAKING: Rams Release Unofficial Week 13 Depth Chart
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) are looking to bounce back from their Week 12 loss and stay alive for the NFC West title. The Rams will travel to New Orleans to face the Saints. It is a must win for both teams. The Saints (4-7) are fresh off their bye week and back-to-back wins.
The Rams got healthy over the last few weeks and are looking to build more chemistry with the offensive line.
On Tuesday, the Rams revealed their unofficial depth chart for its Week 13 matchup.
Offense
(First String)
WR: Cooper Kupp
TE: Colby Parkinson
LT: Alaric Jackson
LG: Steve Avila
C: Beaux Limmer
RG: Kevin Dotson
RT: Rob Havenstein
WR: Demarcus Robinson
WR: Puka Nacua
QB: Matthew Stafford
RB: Kyren Williams
(Second String)
WR: Jordan Whittington
TE: Davis Allen
LT: Joe Noteboom
LG: Justin Dedich
C: Jonah Jackson
RG: Dylan McMahon
RT: Warren McClendon Jr.
WR: Tutu Atwell
WR: Tyler Johnson
QB: Jimmy Garoppolo
RB: Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers, Cody Schrader
(Third String)
WR: Xavier Smith
TE: Hunter Long
QB: Stetson Bennett
Defense
(First String)
OLB: Byron Young
DE: Braden Fiske
NT: Bobby Brown III
DE: Kobie Turner
OLB: Jared Verse
ILB: Omar Speights
ILB: Christian Rozeboom
CB: Cobie Durant
S: Quentin Lake
S: Kam Curl
CB: Darious Williams
(Second String)
OLB: Michael Hoecht
DE: Desjuan Johnson
NT: Neville Gallimore
DE: Tyler Davis
OLB: Nick Hampton
ILB: Jacob Hummel
CB: Ahkello Witherspoon
S: Kamren Kinchens
S: Jaylen McCollough
CB: Josh Wallace
(Third String)
OLB: Brennan Jackson
CB: Charles Woods
Specialists
(First String)
P: Ethan Evans
K: Joshua Karty
H: Ethan Evans
LS: Alex Ward
PR: Xavier Smith
KR: Blake Corum
(Second String)
KR: Jordan Whittington
We will see how the offensive line looks on Sunday in New Orleans.
