Ram Digest

BREAKING: Rams Release Unofficial Week 13 Depth Chart

The Los Angeles Rams released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Canelo

Nov 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws during warmups before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws during warmups before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images / Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) are looking to bounce back from their Week 12 loss and stay alive for the NFC West title. The Rams will travel to New Orleans to face the Saints. It is a must win for both teams. The Saints (4-7) are fresh off their bye week and back-to-back wins.

The Rams got healthy over the last few weeks and are looking to build more chemistry with the offensive line.

On Tuesday, the Rams revealed their unofficial depth chart for its Week 13 matchup.

Offense

(First String)

WR: Cooper Kupp

TE: Colby Parkinson

LT: Alaric Jackson

LG: Steve Avila

C: Beaux Limmer

RG: Kevin Dotson

RT: Rob Havenstein

WR: Demarcus Robinson

WR: Puka Nacua

QB: Matthew Stafford

RB: Kyren Williams

(Second String)

WR: Jordan Whittington

TE: Davis Allen

LT: Joe Noteboom

LG: Justin Dedich

C: Jonah Jackson

RG: Dylan McMahon

RT: Warren McClendon Jr.

WR: Tutu Atwell

WR: Tyler Johnson

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo

RB: Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers, Cody Schrader

(Third String)

WR: Xavier Smith

TE: Hunter Long

QB: Stetson Bennett

Defense

(First String)

OLB: Byron Young

DE: Braden Fiske

NT: Bobby Brown III

DE: Kobie Turner

OLB: Jared Verse

ILB: Omar Speights

ILB: Christian Rozeboom

CB: Cobie Durant

S: Quentin Lake

S: Kam Curl

CB: Darious Williams

(Second String)

OLB: Michael Hoecht

DE: Desjuan Johnson

NT: Neville Gallimore

DE: Tyler Davis

OLB: Nick Hampton

ILB: Jacob Hummel

CB: Ahkello Witherspoon

S: Kamren Kinchens

S: Jaylen McCollough

CB: Josh Wallace

(Third String)

OLB: Brennan Jackson

CB: Charles Woods

Specialists

(First String)

P: Ethan Evans

K: Joshua Karty

H: Ethan Evans

LS: Alex Ward

PR: Xavier Smith

KR: Blake Corum

(Second String)

KR: Jordan Whittington

We will see how the offensive line looks on Sunday in New Orleans.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Published
Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO

Home/News