BREAKING: Sean McVay Makes QB Decision For Finale vs. Seahawks
Sean McVay has made his decision.
The Los Angeles Rams head coach has made it official which quarterback will start in the season finale vs. the Seattle Seahawks, giving the nod to backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is rested for the playoffs.
Week 18's clash with the Seahawks will be the first time Garoppolo takes a regular-season snap for the Rams after signing with the franchise this past offseason.
Garoppolo appeared in seven games and started six for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, going 3-3 as a starter and throwing seven touchdowns with nine interceptions. With Garoppolo on a one-year deal, Sunday will give him a chance to display to other teams what he still has to offer as a starter.
The Rams' offense has struggled in recent weeks, scoring just 44 points over the last three games and not scoring above 19 points once. With a playoff spot and an NFC West title already secured, however, it appears McVay and his staff are hoping a week of rest will do more to get the offense back on track than a meaningless Week 18 game vs. the Seahawks would.
"Yesterday, to me, was frustrating because I think there were a lot of opportunities to execute and make plays that we didn't get ourselves in rhythm. I thought we played the Jets game the way that we wanted to. The possessions were so limited," McVay said over the weekend about the Rams' stagnant offense.
"The Niners game, the weather was a factor. I'm not going to sit here and pretend like offensively there weren't opportunities to be better. Yesterday felt a little different than those previous two because there were some chances for us to make plays with guys that we've counted on and there were some chances for me to make a better call in a situation that you know would've given us a better chance to execute. You're not just giving the lip service. The thing that's really hard about offensive football is it truly does take all 11."
The Rams will kick off against the Seahawks at 1:25 pacific time on Sunday, the final regular-season contest of the 2024 season.
