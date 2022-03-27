Skip to main content

Brian Allen Gets Wish, Center Signs with Los Angeles Rams

Brian Allen returning to the Rams on a three-year, $24 million deal

Brian Allen had a wish. It has been granted.

“Once free agency started, I really just want to get back there,” Allen said, via the Rams’ official site, speaking on his new three-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams. “So, glad it’s over. Glad I am committed to playing football with the guys for three more years, and being somewhere where I have some familiarity and just people that I love being around and love going to work with.”

Multiple media sources report on Sunday that Allen is making his return to the Rams via a three-year, $24 million deal.

b allen

Allen

b allen center

Allen

Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen (55) during the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. The Titans defeated the Rams 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Allen

Allen, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft out of Michigan State, has endured his share of obstacles on the way to becoming an anchor of a Super Bowl offensive line. In 2019, he was dealing with the rehab from a serious knee injury, for example.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams GM Les Snead Outlines Plan to Replace Von Miller

Von Miller's pass-rushing skills will be difficult to replicate

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Photo via @RobRobGraphics
Play

Bobby Wagner Leaves Rams, Visits Ravens: NFL Free Agency

By Mike FisherMar 26, 2022
Mar 26, 2022
usa_today_16930117.0
Play

Tom Brady Trade to Dolphins Could Make Rams Road to Repeat Easier

So what is happening that is requiring “shoot-downs” of the latest Brady rumor?

By Mike FisherMar 25, 2022
Mar 25, 2022

But the 6-2, 300-pound Allen, 26, won the job and has continued to fight to keep it ... and is now a central piece of an offensive line that seems well-equipped to continuing to keep upright valued QB Matthew Stafford - and that remains true even with the recent retirement of the long-time stalwart Andrew Whitworth.

"What I saw from him was a competitor," Stafford said during recent a video conference with reporters. "He has great command of what we're trying to do and understanding of how we can go out there and get it done. He's a really physical player. He takes pride in trying to dominate people.''

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams GM Les Snead Outlines Plan to Replace Von Miller

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago
Photo via @RobRobGraphics
News

Bobby Wagner Leaves Rams, Visits Ravens: NFL Free Agency

By Mike FisherMar 26, 2022
usa_today_16930117.0
News

Tom Brady Trade to Dolphins Could Make Rams Road to Repeat Easier

By Mike FisherMar 25, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Ex Andrew Whitworth Praises Matthew Stafford Leadership Ability

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 25, 2022
41E71878-2EEE-41A6-B3F5-1EB223DC65BC
News

Rams Signing of Allen Robinson Best Move of Free Agency?

By Zach DimmittMar 25, 2022
C4BEE24B-CFA4-4770-A937-20365CA5079B
News

Tyreek Hill: Dolphins Trade Modeled on Rams’ ‘F’ Them Picks!’ Mindset

By Richie WhittMar 25, 2022
USATSI_17096358
News

NFL Injured Players Salaries List: Where Do Rams Rank?

By Timm HammMar 24, 2022
USATSI_16002806
News

NFL Picks Kansas City 2023 Draft Host Dates

By Ram Digest StaffMar 24, 2022