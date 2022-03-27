Brian Allen Gets Wish, Center Signs with Los Angeles Rams

Brian Allen had a wish. It has been granted.

“Once free agency started, I really just want to get back there,” Allen said, via the Rams’ official site, speaking on his new three-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams. “So, glad it’s over. Glad I am committed to playing football with the guys for three more years, and being somewhere where I have some familiarity and just people that I love being around and love going to work with.”

Multiple media sources report on Sunday that Allen is making his return to the Rams via a three-year, $24 million deal.

Allen Allen Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen (55) during the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. The Titans defeated the Rams 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Allen

Allen, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft out of Michigan State, has endured his share of obstacles on the way to becoming an anchor of a Super Bowl offensive line. In 2019, he was dealing with the rehab from a serious knee injury, for example.

But the 6-2, 300-pound Allen, 26, won the job and has continued to fight to keep it ... and is now a central piece of an offensive line that seems well-equipped to continuing to keep upright valued QB Matthew Stafford - and that remains true even with the recent retirement of the long-time stalwart Andrew Whitworth.

"What I saw from him was a competitor," Stafford said during recent a video conference with reporters. "He has great command of what we're trying to do and understanding of how we can go out there and get it done. He's a really physical player. He takes pride in trying to dominate people.''