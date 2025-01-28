Can Rams Add Former First-Round Pick as QB Matthew Stafford's Replacement?
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford held the team together in the 2024 season early on because of all the injuries the Rams dealt with. Stafford never panicked and he used all the weapons that were available to him all season and made it work.
He kept the team believing all season and helped them make a second-half run to the playoffs by winning the NFC West Division. Stafford was the one player that was on the field with the team that needed it the most.
Stafford finished the season with 3,762 and 20 touchdowns. Now the Rams will wait for Stafford to decide whether he will return for another season or will he retire.
If Stafford decides to call it a career, he will sure be in the Hall of Fame.
The Rams will also have to find their next franchise quarterback. They will have options to do so. In the 2025 NFL Draft or more likely via free agency for a trade like how they got Stafford to Los Angeles.
One option can be the Rams bringing in former first-round pick and former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
Jones outside is playoff season in 2022-2023 season where he led his team to the playoffs and won a playoff game, has not been good. After that season the Giants gave Jones big quarterback money, but his play kept declining. The Giants cut ties with Jones late last season and he was picked up by the Minnesota Vikings as a backup quarterback.
To many this may not be the answer but you know with a head coach like Sean McVay anything is possible at the quarterback position. And like we have seen in the past, some players all they need is a new team and a fresh start to find success in the NFL.
McVay can make it work with Jones if they go that route and if Stafford hangs up the cleats. McVay is one of the best playcallers in the league and Jones will be in a great offense with a lot of weapons for him to have a bounce back in his career. Nothing is set yet but Jones will be one of the players the Rams will keep a close eye on this offseason.
