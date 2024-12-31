Can Rams Push Winning Streak To Six Straight?
The Los Angeles Rams are riding high for multiple reasons. They just clinched their spot into the playoffs by winning the NFC West division in a rememberable season up until this point, but the team is also on a six game winning streak. As they are set to face their divisional foes in the Seattle Seahawks, can the Rams push their luck for one more game?
The Rams hone their win streak have averaged 21.8 points per game, with the biggest scoring day coming when they defeated the Buffalo Bills. That was also their closest victory of the season up until that point. While the Rams have been unable to score 20 or more points in their past three victories, everything still seems to be going their way as of late.
The Rams and Seahawks battled earlier this season, in what may have been the turn around point for the Rams in their season. Winning in a thrilling overtime game, with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson pulling in a touchdown catch, the Rams may be in prime position to sweep their rivals on the season.
Since their overtime victory, the Rams have only lost two games. As they march toward their playoff run, the Rams may have another trick up their sleeves. Not only do they have a chance to push the winning streak an extra game, they also have a chance to sweep on the season, while pushing their winning streak against the Seahawks to four games.
Dating back to the 2023-24 season, the Rams have defeated the Seahawks in three straight games, averaging 24.3 points against them. Over that three game stretch, the Rams have scored 73 points and have held the Seahawks to 49 points, averaging 16.3 points per game.
Not only would the win carry over momentum into the playoffs, but it could also bring motivation to the young defensive core the Rams possess. The Rams defense as of late have been the reason for success, as the offense has seemed to have taken a step back. But with every good team, when one area falls, the other steps up.
Given the luck the Rams have had this season, adding another victory to their season total doesn't seem improbable.
