Can Rams Turn Season Around Following Massive Win over 49ers?
The Los Angeles Rams secured their first win of the 2024 season in dramatic fashion, defeating a team that has dominated them in recent years—the San Francisco 49ers.
In an unexpected turn of events, the Rams pulled off a 27-24 victory, rallying from a 14-point deficit and scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter. After allowing 14 points in the first quarter, the Rams' defense tightened up, holding the 49ers to just 10 points the rest of the way. While it was an impressive win, its true value will only be seen if the Rams can build on this momentum for the rest of the season.
A victory over a fierce rival is always significant, but the Rams must ensure this win isn't an outlier. Despite their injury-depleted roster, this game presents an opportunity to turn their season around. A 1-2 record feels vastly different from 0-3, and with their division still open, the Rams now have a real chance to shift their fortunes. The key will be how they respond moving forward.
The Rams excelled in areas where they struggled last season, most notably on special teams.
In 2023, their special teams were a consistent weakness, from poor kicking to ineffective returns. This season, however, special teams have played a pivotal role, especially in Sunday's win. While the unit doesn't need to be spectacular every week, simply doing their job could make all the difference for a team dealing with so many injuries. Rams rookie kicker Joshu Karty, who they selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has been great for the team.
If he can continue to make the routine kicks, the Rams will be in a great spot moving forward.
This win could be a turning point for the Rams, who are currently without seven of their top 10 players on the injured reserve. They'll be in a good position if they can continue to grow, establish continuity, and focus on the basics—protecting the football, maintaining a solid defense, and keeping their remaining key players healthy.
Looking ahead to Week 4, the Rams have a golden opportunity to reach .500 when they face the Chicago Bears. A win would put them back in the playoff conversation, a crucial step as the NFL season can turn quickly. For now, the Rams seem to be trending in the right direction.
It could happen that fast.
