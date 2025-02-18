Column: Why the Los Angeles Rams Are Underrated Super Bowl Contenders
Two years ago, the Los Angeles Rams were coming off a 5-12 season and at a low spot in the Sean McVay era. The still-young-yet veteran head coach was rumored to consider retirement along with future Hall of Fame defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The rest of the roster was in taters due to injuries and aging players.
Something had to be done and what happened next was a youth movement, one that has sprung an infusion of excitement to the Rams franchise again. All of this was accomplished by patience, excellent coaching, and the consistent play of healthy quarterback Matthew Stafford.
From 2022 to 2024, general manager Les Snead began constructing the current look of Los Angeles' roster, drafting running back Kyren Williams and defensive back Quentin Lake in 2022; offensive lineman Steve Avila, edge rusher Byron Young, wide receiver Puka Nacua in 2023; and Defensive Rookie of the Year edge rusher Jared Verse, defensive lineman Braden Fiske, safety Kamren Kinchens, kicker Joshua Katty, and center Beaux Limmer last offseason.
The thing that all of those players have in common is they are either impact contributors or formidable starters on either side of the ball. Expectations for the Rams draft class this year may be one that sees more youth instilled on offense and defense and a young team led by a good veteran quarterback and innovative offensive play-caller is a potential recipe for a lot of success.
Last season, the Rams were one of the youngest rosters in the league with an average age of 25.45. This gives them a ceiling and an extensive window to work with despite having to work with Stafford on contract renegotiation as he gets older. It's more likely than not that the team's franchise quarterback returns to help his young roster reach their ultimate goal: another Lombardi Trophy.
It may be concerning that Los Angeles has had slow starts in their last two seasons before their respective bye weeks. However, in both seasons, the team went on tremendous runs that featured a 7-1 record in their final eight games of 2023 and a 9-3 record in their last 12 games last year. This year, with more experience under their belt, McVay's Rams should be expected to start off the year hot and stay hot.
The Rams should be considered Super Bowl contenders next season. This is a bold statement to make before the start of free agency and the NFL Draft without knowing how the rest of the offseason goes but with how this team performed late in the season, it shouldn't surprise anyone to see them considered in the conversation.
Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and the Detroit Lions will likely be the way-too-early favorites from the NFC. No one is contending it from the NFC South next year unless Carolina Panthers signal-caller Bryce Young accomplishes the biggest turnaround story of the century. With the San Fransisco 49ers likely losing key starters on both sides of the ball, the NFC West is for the Rams' taking.
Of course, Snead must make sure Stafford is locked in contractually for the 2025 season while having to add more depth and potential starting talent at both tackle positions, the defensive line, and linebacker. The team is nowhere close to being in a position to acquire their franchise QB of the future and they'll be exploring trade partners for embattled wide receiver and former Triple Crown Cooper Kupp.
Regardless, this is still a well-coached team with an ample amount of young difference-makers on both sides of the ball along with just the right mix of experienced players. It would not come as a surprise if Los Angeles has at least 12 wins in 2025 in an NFC West that is up for grabs.
Rams fans and the franchise itself should have high expectations this offseason and heading into training camp. The team is close if not already there and ready to pounce at another opportunity of winning another Super Bowl this decade.
