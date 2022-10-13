Skip to main content

Cooper Kupp & Aaron Donald OUT of Rams Practice; Will Injured Pair Play Vs. Panthers?

As the Rams try to get untracked, they need Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald to start "feeling pretty good.''
They are two of the most important feet in the NFL world ... and they were not available to practice on Wednesday.

Those feet? One belongs to Cooper Kupp. The other belongs to Aaron Donald.

The 2-3 Los Angeles Rams will be the first team to face the Carolina Panthers after that team fired coach Matt Rhule ... so the Panthers figure to be in disarray.

But the Rams' injury list is a bit full at the moment, with arguably the team's two best players - defensive tackle Donald and wide receiver Kupp - having missed practice on Wednesday due to foot-related ailments.

Great cause for concern? Maybe not yet; indeed, coach Sean McVay is saying that the pair should be good to go in Week 6. But the Rams have had enough problems this year "looking like themselves'' without having to perform without a pair of "face of the franchise'' stars.

Meanwhile, in related news, one name that is not appearing on the injury report is that of quarterback Matthew Stafford, who got knocked around (to the tune of five sacks) in last week's home loss to the Dallas Cowboys and - in what is an open secret in the NFL - has an elbow problem that does not seem to be going away.

“I feel pretty good,” Stafford told the media on Wednesday. “Yep, I feel good.”

That's a start as the Rams try to get untracked. Now they need Kupp and Donald to start "feeling pretty good'' as well.

