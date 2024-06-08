Rams News: Cooper Kupp Hilariously Mic'd Up During OTA's
The Los Angeles Rams concluded their 2024 OTAs and are set to begin the final stage before they take off for summer break: mandatory minicamp from June 10-12. Fortunately, the Rams aren't dealing with any drama regarding contract negotiations or major injuries. The team is focused on playing some football and improving each and every day.
All-Pro Rams wide receiver Copper Kupp is leading by example. As he enters his eighth season in the league, his dedication and professionalism are evident. Kupp's meticulous attention to detail in practice and his commitment to his craft are sure to inspire optimism for the upcoming season. While Kupp is sure to do all that this upcoming season, thus far through OTAs, he's having a little fun in the process.
Take a look at Kupp chatting it up with teammates, joking alongside quarterback Matthew Stafford, and giving advice to young players like wide receiver Drake Stoops.
Kupp is the epitome of a professional and great teammate, and that's evident in this video. The 2021 All-Pro is set to prove that he is the player who won the Triple Crown and Super Bowl MVP all in the same year. It won't be easy, as he is 31 years old and is coming off back-to-back seasons with injuries under his belt. Nonetheless, Kupp is primed to be available all season long this fall.
If all pans out, the Rams can be one of the elite teams in the NFL, with Kupp being the driving force on offense. Those two things remain to be seen as we hit summer.
More Rams: Pro Bowl Free Agent Signing Explains Decision to Join LA