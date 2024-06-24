Rams News: Cooper Kupp Launching Podcast with Surprise Co-Host
Pro Bowl Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Cooper Kupp just announced on Monday that he will be launching a new podcast alongside his wife, Anna, that they're calling "The Daily Grind."
"Lasting joy is found in the journey, not in the destination," Cooper wrote on his personal X account in announcing the new show.
"At the culmination of the 2021 season, I realized the value and depth of the relationships and the trials we went through together and how much greater they were than those fleeting moments that everyone strives to accomplish," Cupp continued.
"Thankful to be able to share some stories, revelations, and laughs with you all alongside my wife with The Daily Grind," Kupp noted.
Fans can check out the full first episode here:
Kupp has struggled through injuries across east of the past two seasons. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound pass receiver logged missed eight games in 2022, a year removed from an All-Pro season en route to claiming his first title, and was sidelined for five games in 2023. Rookie Puka Nacua took his shine last season, emerging as Matthew Stafford's top target while Kupp struggled.
Still, when available, Kupp did contribute. He chipped in 59 receptions on 95 targets for a total of 737 yards (averaging 12.5 yards per) and five touchdowns for the 10-7 Rams, who returned to the postseason following a miserable 5-12 run in 2022.
In 2021, Kupp played all 17 regular season games for Los Angeles, logging a career-high 145 receptions on 191 targets for a total of 1,947 yards (only his second-ever 1,000 yard-plus season) and 16 touchdowns. The 31-year-old has yet to scale those heights again.
