Cooper Kupp Remains Engine For Rams Offense Despite Puka Nacua Emergence
Just a few seasons ago, Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp was the talk of the entire football world. He helped lead the franchise to another Super Bowl win and was cemented as one of the better receivers in the entire NFL.
However, fast forward to the present day and Kupp has seen multiple injuries over the last few seasons. He is still a good receiver but he has been robbed of playing time due to injury.
But heading into the 2024 season, Kupp remains a key piece to what the Rams will do on the offensive side of the ball. Last season, the Rams were able to survive this due to the emergence of rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua.
Lorenzo Reyna of Pro Football Network outlined a few questions for the Rams entering the season and the status of Kupp was one of them. Kupp remains one of the biggest question marks for the team as the new year gets set.
"Even after Nacua’s huge rookie debut, the offense still gets funneled to Kupp. He remains the main key that starts the Rams’ ignition. But this upcoming camp will give Rams fans a chance to see how healthy Kupp looks and if he’s ready to recapture his former Pro Bowl self."
Both Nacua and Kupp give this team a legitimate duo at the wide receiver position, helping the offense be taken to new heights. But Kupp is still at the center of it all for Los Angeles.
His chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford is unmatched and the team needs him to remain on the field this season. Last year, he posted 59 catches for 737 yards and five touchdowns but only played in 12 games.
For the Rams to reach their lofty goals this year, Kupp will need to find a way to remain healthy throughout the long season.
