Rams News: Cooper Kupp's Son Has Hilarious Nickname for Puka Nacua
Polka dot? More like Puka Dot.
Star Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua has an adorable nickname on behalf of Cooper Kupp's son, Cypress, who calls him Puka Dot, Cooper and his wife, Anna Kupp, shared on their podcast, the Daily Grind.
The name "Puka" is already a nickname as it translates to "fat" and "chubby," in Samoan, which refers to Puka's size as a baby. He additionally earned the nickname Puka Doncic last year, comparing him to the greatness of Dallas Mavericks star, Luka Doncic. The nickname was given to him by teammate Derion Kendrick, who predicted last fall that Nacua would surprise people in the 2023 season.
Read More: Rams HC Sean McVay Explains What Makes Cooper Kupp So Special
Kendrick could not have been more right, as Nacua went on to have a record-breaking season in his first year in the NFL. As a rookie, Nacua caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards, setting the all-time rookie records for receptions and receiving yards as a rookie. He was a second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler as he finished fourth in the NFL in receiving yards.
Heading into the 2024 season, the Rams are looking forward to having both Nacua and Kupp healthy at the same time for ideally the entire season. Kupp missed the first part of the 2023 season with a hamstring injury. With both of them on the field together, the Rams' offense should become even more explosive and it will be hard for defenses to decide which of the two players to focus on.
More Rams: Rookie Announces Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend