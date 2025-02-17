Could Jack Bech Become the Next Rams Pass-Catching Superstar?
TCU has a plethora of draft-eligible playmakers and Jack Bech could be the best out of fall of them. The Horned Frogs wide receiver was recently linked to the Rams by Pro Football Network with a belief the Rams could select him with the 90th overall selection.
"Cooper Kupp appears to be on the way out of Los Angeles and both Demarcus Robinson andTutu Atwell could be as well. Jack Bech has been in the headlines for a number of reasons in recent weeks, but his play at the Senior Bowl should be the focus going forward. Wrote PFN's Ben Rolfe. Bech runs fantastic routes and has great hands, which makes up for his lack of speed and separation. The Rams’ scheme could help solve some of those separation issues, and he is the kind of physical, gritty receiver that this coaching staff will love to mold. This is a perfect fit in many ways, but he would benefit from not having to be a Day 1 starter."
To get more insight about Bech, I spoke to TWSN's NFL Draft Analyst Bill Sparks about Bech. Sparks added...
“After the death of his brother in the lead-up to the Senior Bowl, there isn’t a single general manager or NFL talent evaluator who would’ve blamed Jack Bech had he elected to opt out of the Senior Bowl with everything weighing on his heart.
However, not only did he choose to participate, but he also showed out all week long, including during the game, where he caught the walk-off touchdown pass to win the game for his team.
A high-floor receiver with some excellent ball skills, he can be the reliable chain mover for an NFL offense, and his game reminds me an awful lot of the former Arizona/Baltimore Standout, Anquon Boldin.
I’ve got him as an early 2nd round selection, but with teams at the end of round 1 needing wide receiver help, I fully expect him to find himself in the conversation on Thursday night.”
Bech could see a Ricky Pearsall-type rise this draft season, and in that case, he will not be available for the Rams unless they select him at 26. However, the team could trade back and hope he falls into the second round; thus, the Rams could snag him and another player who addresses a priority position.
