Rams News: Could Los Angeles Offensive Rookie Produce Instantly?
Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Blake Corum, a very decorated young talent out of Michigan, is seen as a possible first-year breakout, according to Brandon Howard of CBS Sports.
"If you watched any Michigan football over the past two seasons, you saw why the Rams drafted Corum. A physical power back with consecutive years over 1,250 rush yards and at least 18 rushing touchdowns, Corum proved capable in running in any system while breaking tackles and picking up chunks of yardage at a time. He was a solid pass blocker and not a bad receiver even though his opportunities were limited, but his strength is in his vision and his cuts. In many ways he's a lot like Kyren Williams, whom he'll try to swipe touches from this season. We've seen Williams suffer multiple injuries throughout his short career, and if it happens again Corum could be at the helm of a very good offense with lots of touches (he worked as the starter in OTAs with Williams sidelined in May). He's a priority pick in Round 9 of redraft leagues (a round sooner if you want to back up Williams), and he's also worthy of an early second-round pick in rookie-only drafts."
The 5-foot-8, 205-pound CFP National Championship Game Offensive MVP, 23, was selected with the No. 83 pick in the third round of April's 2024 NFL Draft. He was a two-time All-American selection during his days under now-Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, as well as as three-time All-Big Ten selection and the 2022 Big Ten MVP.
Last season during an undefeated 14-0 run, Corum logged 258 carries for 1,245 total yards and 27 touchdowns.
